Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $349.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.63 and its 200-day moving average is $287.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.