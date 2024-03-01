Carter’s, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

