Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1 %

SAIC opened at $139.85 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.