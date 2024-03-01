Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 896.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $224.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

