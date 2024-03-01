Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $62,000 in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YJUN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

