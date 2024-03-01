Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,691 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

