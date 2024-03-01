Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

