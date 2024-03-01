Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 304,002 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304,002 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 284,491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

