Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $88.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

