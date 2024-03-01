Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 5.9%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 773,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 695,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.81. The company has a market cap of £54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.