CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Stock Price Up 42%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) rose 42% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

CellaVision AB (publ) Trading Up 42.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

