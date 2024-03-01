Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.8% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 143.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

