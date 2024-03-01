Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 0.3 %

CETX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

