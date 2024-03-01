CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 505,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after acquiring an additional 105,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 324,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CNP opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

