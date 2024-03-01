Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 8.2%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 162,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 99,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Century Lithium Stock Down 8.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Lithium
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.