Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. 2,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRGU. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 83.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

