Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, an increase of 31,122.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chanson International Stock Performance

CHSN opened at $1.60 on Friday. Chanson International has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

