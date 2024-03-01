Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,220 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,156 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEA Price Performance
SE opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
