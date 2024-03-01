Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,220 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,156 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SEA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

