Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 179,093 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,093 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

