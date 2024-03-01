Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.01% of Aaron’s worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 177.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aaron’s

About Aaron’s

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.