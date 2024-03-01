Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Squarespace worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,737 shares of company stock worth $15,547,908 in the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

