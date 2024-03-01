Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,346 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Xencor worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

