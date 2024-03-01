Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,940 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Varex Imaging worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VREX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.1 %

Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

