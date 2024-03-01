Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.15. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHR. Cormark downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.32.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.55.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

