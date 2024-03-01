Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

CHUY opened at $33.83 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $586.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

