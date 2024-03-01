CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.14. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.23.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

