CIBC Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$22.65 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

