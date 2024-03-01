CIBC Upgrades AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) to “Outperform”

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

AGF Management stock opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$150,200.00. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring purchased 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 153,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,644 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

