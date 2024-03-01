Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $56.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

