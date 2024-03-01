Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

