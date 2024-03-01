ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) versus Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Head to Head Comparison

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectaire and ClearSign Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A ClearSign Technologies $370,000.00 133.43 -$5.76 million ($0.14) -9.14

Spectaire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearSign Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectaire and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% ClearSign Technologies -471.33% -71.15% -54.90%

Volatility & Risk

Spectaire has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectaire and ClearSign Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spectaire presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.48%. ClearSign Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Spectaire.

Summary

Spectaire beats ClearSign Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. The company also provides ClearSign Core Boiler Burner; and ClearSign Core Flaring Burners technologies. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

