Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 642,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 993,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.