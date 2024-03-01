Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

