Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

COGT stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $727.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 416,666 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435,592 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

