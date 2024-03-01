Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

