Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FIX stock opened at $305.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

