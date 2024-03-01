Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $68,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

