Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.