Comparing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36% Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $121.00 million 3.23 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -5.95 Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.91 $173.24 million $3.13 1.63

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

