Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,533 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

