Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 22,913 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

BHE stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

