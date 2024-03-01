Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 28,734 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Wabash National worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

