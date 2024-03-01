Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 36,558 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 229.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 284.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 50.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

