Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 53,429 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

