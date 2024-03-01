Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -156.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.