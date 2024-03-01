Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,124 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,663.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $1,198,016 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

