Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.43 Million in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $45.71 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

