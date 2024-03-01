Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,936 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,749 shares of company stock worth $2,593,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. Ardelyx’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

