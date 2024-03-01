Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095 in the last ninety days. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.