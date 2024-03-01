Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

